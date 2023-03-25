Neon Knives
|Status
|Prototype
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|cookiecrayon
|Genre
|Action, Shooter, Survival
|Tags
|2D, artgame, Casual, Colorful, Local multiplayer, Multiplayer, weird
|Average session
|A few seconds
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Keyboard
|Multiplayer
|Local multiplayer
|Player count
|2
Development log
- Neon Knives 1.1 UpdatesMar 25, 2023
Comments
this is So good
Fought for one and a half hour with my partner in this insane game ::D
Addictive as fuck, loving it.
didnt know that was possible ::-D
Nice! That's pretty rare
v(⌒o⌒)v♪
it would be fun if you could play with someone online or in servers
the art style reminds me of Lookouts
this is sooo cool i'm gonna force my friends at school to play it with me :D
fun
AMOGNUS
YAAAAAASSSSSSSSSS
fun!
online mode maybe?
yeah thats a great idea
great game. reminds me of hidden in plain sight from the OUYA days.
Very good concept! Nice artwork!
Oh nice to see you releasing another nice game :D
Love the artwork - very cool!
Shinier and prettier version of the game Unspottable!
I love it!